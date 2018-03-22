Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units as of March 21, 2018

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-03-22 12:12 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units is presented in the table as of March 21, 2018
|Fund
|Unit price, EUR
|Issued units
|Redeemed units
|Total number of issued units
|INVL Emerging Europe ex Russia TOP20 Subfund
|34,6332
|1,4154
|0
|333896,7534
|INVL Russia TOP20 Subfund
|31,6688
|48,208
|1445,3637
|438323,9392
|INVL Emerging Europe Bond Subfund
|40,8456
|2117,3008
|94,1473
|1091714,97
|INVL Baltic Fund
|40,5105
|189,110953
|260,353944
|229390,486888
INVL Asset Management UAB
Tel. (+370) 700 55 959
www.invl.com
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Raisio plc: Raisio to reach an interim decision in cooperation negotiations - March 22, 2018
- Notice of annual general meeting of H+H International A/S - March 22, 2018
- Oceanteam ASA – Notice of a written bondholders resolution 22 March 2018 - March 22, 2018