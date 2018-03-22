Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units as of March 21, 2018

Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units is presented in the table as of March 21, 2018

Fund Unit price, EUR Issued units Redeemed units Total number of issued units INVL Emerging Europe ex Russia TOP20 Subfund 34,6332 1,4154 0 333896,7534 INVL Russia TOP20 Subfund 31,6688 48,208 1445,3637 438323,9392 INVL Emerging Europe Bond Subfund 40,8456 2117,3008 94,1473 1091714,97 INVL Baltic Fund 40,5105 189,110953 260,353944 229390,486888

