Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units as of March 22, 2018

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-03-23 12:18 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units is presented in the table as of March 22, 2018
|Fund
|Unit price, EUR
|Issued units
|Redeemed units
|Total number of issued units
|INVL Emerging Europe ex Russia TOP20 Subfund
|34,3174
|6,2712
|68,7448
|333834,2798
|INVL Russia TOP20 Subfund
|31,2499
|52,4139
|615,5052
|437760,8479
|INVL Emerging Europe Bond Subfund
|40,8568
|31,583
|1421,4347
|1090325,118
|INVL Baltic Fund
|40,4663
|1192,283455
|156,33785
|230426,432493
INVL Asset Management UAB
Tel. (+370) 700 55 959
www.invl.com
