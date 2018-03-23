Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units as of March 22, 2018

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-03-23 12:18 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —



Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units is presented in the table as of March 22, 2018

Fund Unit price, EUR Issued units Redeemed units Total number of issued units INVL Emerging Europe ex Russia TOP20 Subfund 34,3174 6,2712 68,7448 333834,2798 INVL Russia TOP20 Subfund 31,2499 52,4139 615,5052 437760,8479 INVL Emerging Europe Bond Subfund 40,8568 31,583 1421,4347 1090325,118 INVL Baltic Fund 40,4663 1192,283455 156,33785 230426,432493

INVL Asset Management UAB

Tel. (+370) 700 55 959

www.invl.com