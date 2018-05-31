Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units as of May 30, 2018

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-05-31 12:16 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units is presented in the table as of May 30, 2018
|Fund
|Unit price, EUR
|Issued units
|Redeemed units
|Total number of issued units
|INVL Emerging Europe ex Russia TOP20 Subfund
|31,4504
|7,3761
|389,3861
|329695,2294
|INVL Russia TOP20 Subfund
|30,5162
|85,5778
|337,5232
|410472,1708
|INVL Emerging Europe Bond Subfund
|40,1928
|118,2413
|1247,8853
|1037653,145
|INVL Baltic Fund
|40,0411
|67,848536
|2149,742001
|241441,972025
INVL Asset Management UAB
Tel. (+370) 700 55 959
www.invl.com
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.