Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units as of May 30, 2018

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-05-31 12:16 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —



Fund Unit price, EUR Issued units Redeemed units Total number of issued units INVL Emerging Europe ex Russia TOP20 Subfund 31,4504 7,3761 389,3861 329695,2294 INVL Russia TOP20 Subfund 30,5162 85,5778 337,5232 410472,1708 INVL Emerging Europe Bond Subfund 40,1928 118,2413 1247,8853 1037653,145 INVL Baltic Fund 40,0411 67,848536 2149,742001 241441,972025

INVL Asset Management UAB

Tel. (+370) 700 55 959

www.invl.com