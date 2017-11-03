Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units as of November 02, 2017

Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units is presented in the table as of November 02, 2017

Fund Unit price, EUR Issued units Redeemed units Total number of issued units INVL Emerging Europe ex Russia TOP20 Subfund 34,4351 141,4992 4,9853 340824,819 INVL Russia TOP20 Subfund 30,9689 569,6207 1074,1137 337554,0959 INVL Emerging Europe Bond Subfund 40,8443 71,5931 6,8178 845796,1471 INVL Baltic Fund 40,3724 979,163293 2622,359559 366501,520134

INVL Asset Management UAB

