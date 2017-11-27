Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units as of November 24, 2017

Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units is presented in the table as of November 24, 2017

Fund Unit price, EUR Issued units Redeemed units Total number of issued units INVL Emerging Europe ex Russia TOP20 Subfund 33,7628 3,8939 43,6854 340879,4826 INVL Russia TOP20 Subfund 31,1205 102,2503 85,9868 340890,4633 INVL Emerging Europe Bond Subfund 40,8853 79,2383 85 856613,0314 INVL Baltic Fund 39,8852 1647,569776 1605,258655 327647,297907

