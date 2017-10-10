Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units as of October 09, 2017

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-10-10



Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units is presented in the table as of October 09, 2017

Fund Unit price, EUR Issued units Redeemed units Total number of issued units INVL Emerging Europe ex Russia TOP20 Subfund 33,8157 9,051 211,0436 342706,3823 INVL Russia TOP20 Subfund 30,6831 62,9366 802,4063 362743,4401 INVL Emerging Europe Bond Subfund 40,8474 0 529,4175 842305,6184 INVL Baltic Fund 39,7268 40,747503 9394,701866 432976,306219

