Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units as of October 16, 2017

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-10-17 12:43 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —



Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units is presented in the table as of October 16, 2017

Fund Unit price, EUR Issued units Redeemed units Total number of issued units INVL Emerging Europe ex Russia TOP20 Subfund 34,5774 30,0731 135,6644 342236,2613 INVL Russia TOP20 Subfund 30,83 580,8154 435,6833 361163,0314 INVL Emerging Europe Bond Subfund 40,8822 28,4985 173,39 843569,6947 INVL Baltic Fund 39,9194 154,580229 6283,496953 397518,002189

