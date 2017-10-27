Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units as of October 26, 2017

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-10-27 10:46 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units is presented in the table as of October 26, 2017
|Fund
|Unit price, EUR
|Issued units
|Redeemed units
|Total number of issued units
|INVL Emerging Europe ex Russia TOP20 Subfund
|34,2129
|0
|182,4256
|341439,5606
|INVL Russia TOP20 Subfund
|30,2807
|0
|1284,8225
|348783,8762
|INVL Emerging Europe Bond Subfund
|40,7580
|3475,2073
|218,1426
|843765,0793
|INVL Baltic Fund
|40,324
|510,111844
|1891,642504
|373010,141060
INVL Asset Management UAB
Tel. (+370) 700 55 959
www.invl.com
