Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units as of October 26, 2017

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-10-27 10:46 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —



Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units is presented in the table as of October 26, 2017

Fund Unit price, EUR Issued units Redeemed units Total number of issued units INVL Emerging Europe ex Russia TOP20 Subfund 34,2129 0 182,4256 341439,5606 INVL Russia TOP20 Subfund 30,2807 0 1284,8225 348783,8762 INVL Emerging Europe Bond Subfund 40,7580 3475,2073 218,1426 843765,0793 INVL Baltic Fund 40,324 510,111844 1891,642504 373010,141060

INVL Asset Management UAB

Tel. (+370) 700 55 959

www.invl.com