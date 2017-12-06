Data on OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund issued shares as of December 05, 2017

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-12-06 08:24 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund share price on December 05, 2017 – 10,8968 EUR
OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund number of shares issued on December 05, 2017 – 0 units
OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund number of shares redeemed on December 05, 2017 – 0 units
The total number of OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund shares admitted to trading as of December 05, 2017 – 242478 units
