Data on OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund issued shares as of December 06, 2017

OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund share price on December 06, 2017 – 10,8912 EUR
OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund number of shares issued on December 06, 2017 – 0 units
OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund number of shares redeemed on December 06, 2017 – 0 units
The total number of OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund shares admitted to trading as of December 06, 2017 – 242478 units
