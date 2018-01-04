Data on OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund issued shares as of January 03, 2018

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-01-04 08:40 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund share price on January 03, 2018 – 10,9995 EUR
OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund number of shares issued on January 03, 2018 – 2681 units
OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund number of shares redeemed on January 03, 2018 – 0 units
The total number of OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund shares admitted to trading as of January 03, 2018 – 245352 units
Orion Asset Management
Tel. 8 5 204 1541
