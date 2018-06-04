Data on OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund issued shares as of June 01, 2018

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-06-04 07:35 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund share price on June 01, 2018 – 10,9335 EUR
OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund number of shares issued on June 01, 2018 – 0 units
OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund number of shares redeemed on June 01, 2018 – 0 units
The total number of OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund shares admitted to trading as of June 01, 2018 – 251049 units
Orion Asset Management
Tel. 8 5 204 1541
Nasdaq NewsFeed
