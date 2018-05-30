Data on OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund issued shares as of May 29, 2018

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-05-30 07:43 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund share price on May 29, 2018 – 10,9717 EUR

OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund number of shares issued on May 29, 2018 – 0 units

OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund number of shares redeemed on May 29, 2018 – 200 units

The total number of OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund shares admitted to trading as of May 29, 2018 – 251049 units

Orion Asset Management

Tel. 8 5 204 1541