Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-11-27 08:21 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund share price on November 24, 2017 – 10,9688 EUR
OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund number of shares issued on November 24, 2017 – 0 units
OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund number of shares redeemed on November 24, 2017 – 0 units
The total number of OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund shares admitted to trading as of November 24, 2017 – 241607 units
Orion Asset Management
Tel. 8 5 204 1541
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- GENFIT: Contributing Significantly to the European LITMUS Initiative on NASH Biomarkers - November 27, 2017
- Data on OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund issued shares as of November 24, 2017 - November 27, 2017
- Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market to reach US$ 7,488.7 million by 2022, globally: Transparency Market Research - November 27, 2017