Data on OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund issued shares as of November 28, 2017

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-11-29 09:12 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund share price on November 28, 2017 – 10,9285 EUR

OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund number of shares issued on November 28, 2017 – 0 units

OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund number of shares redeemed on November 28, 2017 – 0 units

The total number of OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund shares admitted to trading as of November 28, 2017 – 241607 units

Orion Asset Management

Tel. 8 5 204 1541