Data on OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund issued shares as of November 3, 2017

OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund share price on November 3, 2017 – 10.9751 EUR
OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund number of shares issued on November 3, 2017 – 0 units
OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund number of shares redeemed on November 3, 2017 – 0 units
The total number of OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund shares admitted to trading as of November 3, 2017 – 241386 units
