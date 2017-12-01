Data on OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund issued shares as of November 30, 2017

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-12-01 09:28 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund share price on November 30, 2017 – 10,9791 EUR
OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund number of shares issued on November 30, 2017 – 0 units
OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund number of shares redeemed on November 30, 2017 – 0 units
The total number of OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund shares admitted to trading as of November 30, 2017 – 241607 units
Orion Asset Management
Tel. 8 5 204 1541
