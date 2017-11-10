Data on OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund issued shares as of November 9, 2017

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-11-10 07:56 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund share price on November 9, 2017 – 11.0107 EUR
OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund number of shares issued on November 9, 2017 – 0 units
OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund number of shares redeemed on November 9, 2017 – 0 units
The total number of OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund shares admitted to trading as of November 9, 2017 – 240986 units
Orion Asset Management
Tel. 8 5 204 1541
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Texaf: INTERIM STATEMENT - November 10, 2017
- Thinfilm Financial Report Third Quarter 2017 - November 10, 2017
- Interoil Exploration and Production ASA: Q3 2017 - November 10, 2017