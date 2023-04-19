NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Data Science Salon, the most diverse data science community in the US, is excited to announce two all-day events in NYC, NY on June 7th and 8th, 2023 focusing on state-of-the-art AI and machine learning applications.

Only six months after the last Data Science Salon (DSS) in the Big Apple, DSS will be back in New York City with two events in the first week of June. The event on June 7th will be held at the S&P Global Ratings Headquarters in Manhattan and bring together local industry leaders from finance and technology data science fields. The second event on June 8th will focus on AI and machine learning applications in media and advertising and takes place at Blender Workspace in the heart of NoMad.

Both events include a combination of talks, panel conversations, lots of time for networking, and an optional expo in a casual environment. The two days bring together industry leaders and specialists face-to-face to share actionable insights and educate each other about innovative solutions in artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics and acceptance around best practices. Data Science Salon attendees are executives, senior data science practitioners, data science managers, analysts, and engineering professionals. 150 attendees are expected to attend each event day and over one thousand people will tune in virtually.

The event lineup features 20 speakers per day, including data leaders from Morgan Stanley, The Federal Reserve Bank of New York, S&P Global, T. Rowe Price, Freddie Mac, Barclays Investment Bank on June 7th and experts from Penguin Random House, BuzzFeed, Meta, Moet & Hennessy, and Parrot Analytics, and many more on June 8th.

Some topics covered at Data Science Salon NYC include:

The importance of data organizations

ChatGPT and generative AI models

The use of machine learning in personal finance management applications

AI in InsurTech

The rise of use of synthetic data

The future of virtual assistants

The use of data to uncover readership behavior in media

Machine learning in marketing retention

“Over the years Data Science Salon has grown into an amazing community of likeminded practitioners across multiple domains. We learn from each other different applications and techniques that normally we would not have seen within our own industry. Such a strong community of smart applied data scientists within an open and collaborative setting!” – Moody Hadi, Head of Credit Analytics New Product Development, S&P Global

Visit the Data Science Salon NYC website to view the complete conference agenda and register for one or both events.

The Data Science Salon (DSS) is a unique vertical focused conference which grew into a diverse community of senior data science, machine learning and other technical specialists. The community gathers face-to-face and virtually to educate each other, illuminate best practices and innovate new solutions in a casual atmosphere; you can also tune into the DSS webinars, Meetups, and podcast episodes. Learn more about Data Science Salon on the DSS website.

