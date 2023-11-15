SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Data Science Salon (DSS), recognized as the most diverse data science and machine learning community in the U.S., is delighted to announce its launch in San Francisco on November 29, 2023. This one-day event will take place at Dogpatch Studios, bringing together a community of 250 executives, senior data science practitioners, managers, analysts, and engineering professionals.

Data Science Salon SF will feature a curated selection of technical sessions, with a particular emphasis on the applications of Generative AI and Machine Learning in enterprise settings. The conference format includes talks, panels, and ample networking opportunities in a casual and intimate setting. Attendees can expect valuable insights and information as well as discussions around use cases and innovations in AI and ML from leaders in top companies including Zoom, Salesforce, Meta, Autodesk, Thumbtack, Square and more.

The upcoming Data Science Salon SF, scheduled for November 29th, promises to be a hub of innovation and forward-thinking in the world of data science and AI. A key highlight is our session on Predictive Insights, focusing on the sophisticated techniques of churn prediction to manage renewal risks. This segment promises to offer invaluable strategies for businesses looking to enhance customer retention.

In the healthcare sector, the event will showcase the transformative impact of Generative AI and Machine Learning. These sessions will provide a window into the future of patient care and medical advancements, illustrating the power of AI in enhancing healthcare services. Meanwhile, for the finance sector, we have insightful discussions on low-latency model inference, a critical element for the rapidly evolving financial markets.

The conference also features an exciting exploration into the world of Large Language Models (LLMs) and their application in building next-generation recommender systems. This is a game-changer for businesses aiming to revolutionize customer interaction. Additionally, we will address the cultivation of an experimentation culture within machine learning teams, overcoming the hurdles of A/B testing, and the role of gen-AI chatbots in enhancing agent support in real-time. A special session on the synergy between LLMs and Stable Diffusion techniques will open new avenues in the creation of innovative generative recommendation systems.

“I am incredibly excited and honored to be speaking at the upcoming Gen AI and ML DSS SF conference on the use of Gen-AI chatbots in customer service. Unveiling the potential of AI-powered real-time quality control to boost customer satisfaction and operational efficiency is a topic I am passionate about.” said Anshuman Guha, Staff Machine Learning Engineer at Freshworks.

In conjunction with this exciting event, DSS is proud to announce Roger Magoulas as the official Content Chair. Roger, known for his profound journey in the world of data and analytics, will play a pivotal role in shaping the content strategy for the quickly growing Data Science Salon community. Roger’s extensive experience and contributions make him an invaluable addition to the team. As the Content Chair, he will play a key role in ensuring that DSS continues to provide top-notch, cutting-edge content for our community.

“I am thrilled to step into the role of Content Chair for DSS! With so much changing in the world of AI and machine learning, it’s difficult to keep up. Let DSS help manage the deluge with its focus on engaging conversations, useful and impactful content, and connections to key leaders in this dynamic and emerging field,” said Roger about joining DSS.

DSS SF is more than just a conference; it’s a convergence of thought leadership, practical innovation, and strategic foresight in the data science and AI arena, tailored for professionals who are passionate about shaping the future.

For more information and to secure your spot at Data Science Salon SF, please visit https://www.datascience.salon/san-francisco/ .

About Data Science Salon:

Since 2016, the Data Science Salon (DSS) has been cultivating a diverse, vendor-neutral community for data science professionals. With a commitment to eliminating bias in both recruitment and algorithms, DSS provides a platform for learning and innovation. Our initiatives, including face-to-face and virtual events, DSS Insider, webinars, podcasts, meetups, and training sessions, foster knowledge-sharing and best practices in a casual yet insightful setting. Through these efforts, DSS is dedicated to shaping a more inclusive and unbiased future in the field of data science.

