Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Data Science Salon Launches Three Four-Day Verticalized Virtual Salons

Data Science Salon Launches Three Four-Day Verticalized Virtual Salons

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

MIAMI, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Data Science Salon announced today its plans to host three, four-day virtual salons in 2020. This recent decision was made in response to COVID-19 mass gathering guidelines. The company announced its plan for three verticalized salons in Media, Advertising & Entertainment, Retail & eCommerce, and Finance & Technology.

The virtual salons will include 30+ data science sessions crafted to bring specialists in each industry together to educate each other on innovative new solutions in artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics and best practices. The series will include plenty of networking opportunities and will have an “in-person” feel filled with meditation breaks, coffee chats, food demonstrations, breakout sessions and giveaways. Attendees will also have access to connect with other registrants through the DSS Slack Workspace and the conference event app.

Attendees can expect to hear business use cases from companies like Airbnb, Nordstrom, VISA, and CNN. Data Science Salon attendees are senior data scientists, C-Level executives, data science managers, research scientists, analysts, developers, and other technical practitioners.

DSS believes that diversity drives innovation and strives for a 50/50 gender balance for their speakers and attendees alike. The virtual series is supported by Grid Dynamics, phData, and Databricks and crafted by Formulatedby.

For more information on the Virtual Data Science Salon visit https://www.datascience.salon/dss-virtual/.

About Data Science Salons

The Data Science Salon is a unique vertical-focused conference which grew into a diverse community of senior data science, machine learning and other technical specialists. We gather face-to-face and virtually to educate each other, illuminate best practices and innovate new solutions in a casual atmosphere. Get the most current state of industry trends and innovations in media, advertising, entertainment, retail, ecommerce, finance, healthcare, travel and technology through DSS podcasts, exclusive content, Webinars and live Trainings. DSS also has an extensive on-demand video library of presentations from the top industry experts.

Contacts:

For media inquiries:

Julia Mohler
Director, Marketing and Operations
Formulatedby
+1 954-778-6778
[email protected]

For Sponsorship Inquiries:

Anna Anisin
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.