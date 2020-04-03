Data Storage Corporation Announces Launch of Remote Collaboration Program for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Data Storage Corporation (OTCQB:DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity, disaster recovery protection and cloud solutions, has launched a new remote collaboration offering for small and medium-sized businesses.

The program transitions companies from static central offices to a dynamic remote worker environment, improving communications and allowing seamless collaboration. The goal of the program is to allow employees to work from anywhere without boundaries. The program starts with consulting services, whereby DSC analyzes its client’s needs to determine areas that need attention—from internet and private data circuits to collaboration tools, including video conferencing and web-based calls. As part of the new program, DSC is offering free migration services from Microsoft Exchange to the Microsoft 365, as well as support for comprehensive voice communications (Hosted VoIP, IP Phones, Cloud PBX) and video conferencing (Microsoft Teams).

Chuck Paolillo, CTO of Data Storage Corporation stated, “Remote collaboration has become a critical need for organizations of all sizes due to recent events and many companies are struggling to find a solution that will meet their needs. This new program features free consulting and migration services that will help small and medium businesses keep their staff engaged, allowing employees to work from anywhere. It also helps companies secure remote workers, their devices and data to guard businesses from cyber threats.”

DSC is currently conducting virtual meetings with businesses to solve the collaboration issues faced by small and medium businesses during these difficult times. DSC will analyze its clients’ current infrastructure and determine areas that need attention, from internet and virtual private network (VPN) to voice and video technologies.

The program was hatched as a result of a survey of existing DSC clients showing that 60% are in the process moving to a virtual workforce, 20% are considering working virtual and the remaining 20% are required to have personnel onsite. Visit us at https://www.datastoragecorp.com/remote-collaboration/ .

The Company provides a highly secure, enterprise level cloud for IBM i Power systems and Windows, assisting companies in the migration process, while reducing capex and providing flexibility for seasonality with on-demand compute power. Clients have access to an array of solutions: Infrastructure as a Service, disaster recovery, voice and data, security, and email compliance & data analytics.

