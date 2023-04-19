MELVILLE, N.Y., April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity solutions for disaster-recovery, cloud infrastructure, cyber security, and IT services, today announced that Chuck Piluso, Chief Executive Officer of Data Storage Corporation, will be participating in the Benzinga All Access event taking place on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Mr. Piluso is scheduled to appear on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

The event will be broadcast live and can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q8paC3O7_hM. An archived recording of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.dtst.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

About Benzinga All Access

Benzinga All Access is a first-of-its-kind show: part interview, part investor presentation. On All Access, Benzinga partners with companies to bring you in-depth one-on-one conversations with executives across a wide range of industries and asset classes. From emerging biotechs, to alternative real estate investment platforms, to everything in between, guests on All Access have one thing in common: they want to tell their story to investors.

About Data Storage Corporation

Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) is a family of fully integrated cyber security, cloud infrastructure, and voice & data companies, built around investments in proprietary IT solutions for a broad range of domestic and global customers, including Fortune 500 clients, across a wide range of industries, such as government, education, and healthcare, with a focus on the rapidly growing, multi-billion-dollar business continuity market. A stable and emerging growth leader in cloud infrastructure support, DTST companies operate regional data center facilities across North America, sustainably servicing clients via recurring subscription agreements. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.dtst.com and on Twitter (@DataStorageCorp).

