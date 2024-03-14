MELVILLE, N.Y., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity solutions for disaster-recovery, cloud infrastructure, cyber-security, and IT services, today announced that it plans to host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 28, 2024, to discuss the Company’s financial results for the 2023 fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, as well as corporate progress and other developments.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free 877-451-6152 for U.S. callers or for international callers +1-201-389-0879. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1654217&tp_key=1962ffb408, or on the Company’s News & Events section of the website, www.dtst.com/news-events .

A webcast replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website ( www.dtst.com/news-events ) through March 28, 2025. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately three hours following the call, through April 4, 2024, and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 for U.S. callers or + 1-412-317-6671 for international callers and entering conference ID: 13744138.

About Data Storage Corporation

Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) provides cloud infrastructure, disaster-recovery, cyber security, managed services, as well as voice & dedicated internet access. The Company’s technical assets and personnel operate throughout the United States and Canada providing support to a broad range of domestic and global clients, including Fortune 500 companies, across a wide range of industries, such as government, education, and healthcare. The Company focuses on the rapidly growing, multi-billion-dollar cloud infrastructure, cyber security and business continuity marketplace. Data Storage is an established and emerging growth leader in these markets. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.dtst.com and on X (@DataStorageCorp).