MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity solutions for disaster-recovery, cloud infrastructure, cyber-security, and IT services, today announced that it will be participating in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 11-13, 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

Chuck Piluso, CEO of Data Storage, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed at https://journey.ct.events/view/678dc22d-4038-47c5-80b0-b6b3fb3aba1e and on the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://www.dtst.com.

Management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community throughout the conference in New York City. To request a meeting, please contact DTST@crescendo-ir.com .

About Data Storage Corporation

Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) is a family of fully integrated cloud-hosting, disaster-recovery, cyber security, and voice & data companies, built around investments in proprietary IT solutions for a broad range of domestic and global customers, including Fortune 500 clients, across a wide range of industries, such as government, education, and healthcare, with a focus on the rapidly growing, multi-billion-dollar business continuity market. A stable and emerging growth leader in cloud infrastructure support, DTST companies operate regional data center facilities across North America, sustainably servicing clients via recurring subscription agreements. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.dtst.com and on Twitter ( @DataStorageCorp ).