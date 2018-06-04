Breaking News
Data Technical News Nordic #2018 – 32: REMINDER: Genium Consolidated Feed (GCF): Launch of GCF 3.6.1

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 16 mins ago

Markets Impacted: Nasdaq® Nordic- and Baltic Markets

Products Impacted: Nordic Equity, Nordic Derivatives, Nordic Fixed Income, Nasdaq Commodities and Baltic Equity & Fixed Income

What you need to know:  

This is a kind reminder of the GCF/TIP release 3.6.1 to be implemented in GCF production environment on Monday, June 11, 2018. Changes in TIP files distributed via File Delivery Service (FDS) will become active accordingly.

Please note the new source: INDEX 2 that will be available with the release.

Technical upgrade will take place on Saturday June 9, 2018. System will be available for connection verifications between 12 – 23 CET, and on Sunday June 10, 2018 between 9 – 23 CET. There will be no data load during the weekend.

During the weekend IT Notice will be published only if the upgrade has failed and rollback has taken place.

The updated specification version 3.6.1 is available on GCF page and Future release page.


Release changes

General  

  • NEW SOURCE: INDEX 2 (GCF ID/IdCode: 4)
    Please note that there will be no EndOfBasicData (    EOBd) message  available until there are index content available on the source system.

The new source is currently available for test in GCF TST3 and TST4 test systems.

This is a feature for future content and the new source will have index content added later. Separate notices will be distributed when details are available.

  • Enhancements (transparency ranking calculation) on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) information. Please note that this is just technical go-live for this feature, more details will be communicated later on.
  • Active note codes will be available in BasicDataTradable (BDt) message data.
  • The InstrumentStatisticsExtended (INSb) message is updated to include fields high, low, first and last price
  • Changes related to Suspension Reason enumeration

Changed messages

  • BasicDataBondSupplementary
  • ESGRanking
  • InstrumentStatistics
  • InstrumentStatisticsExtended

Removed messages

  • BasicDataTrader

For more details, please have a look at TIP 3.6.1 specification and diffdoc (3.6.0 vs 3.6.1) included in the specification file package.

Please note that changes in existing messages will have impact also on files distributed via File Delivery Service (FDS) if the changing message is currently included in the file. For more details please see the TIP 3.6.1 file content specification.

Testing

Release can be tested in GCF TST3 and TST4 test systems. FDS files are available in FDS Test areas 3 and 4.


Where can I find additional information? 

[email protected]

 

