Global Data Warehouse as a Service (DWaaS) Market is expected to reach US$ 20.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of over 21%.

Global Data Warehouse as a Service (DWaaS) Market is valued at US$ 4.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 21% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, a latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The growing importance of business intelligence and data analytics in enterprise management, the increasing reliance on data-driven decision-making to improve business performance, and the need for regulatory governance and security are some of the key factors expected to drive demand for data warehouse as a service (DWaaS) during the forecast period. Furthermore, the massive volume of structured and unstructured data generated across a wide range of industries, including BFSI, retail and eCommerce, government, open space, and manufacturing, is likely to fuel global demand for data warehouse as a service (DWaaS).

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global data warehouse as a service (DWaaS) market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application, vertical, deployment mode, organization size, and geography/regions (incl. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global data warehouse as a service (DWaaS) market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global data warehouse as a service (DWaaS) market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Data Warehouse as a Service (DWaaS) Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, enterprise DWaaS dominated the global data warehouse as a service (DWaaS) market and this is anticipated during the forecast period. This offers decision-support services across the firm. As well as a centralized method of organizing and representing data.

On the basis of application, in 2022, the business intelligence segment dominated with a 26.5% share. The DWaaS business intelligence segment provides tools that enable organizations to analyze and visualize data in real-time, allowing them to respond swiftly to changing market conditions.

On the basis of vertical, the BFSI segment is expected to dominate the global data warehouse as a service (DWaaS) market, as this industry works with a significant volume of regularly generated consumer information.





Period Covered include data for 2019-2028 along with year-wise demand estimations

The data warehouse as a service (DWaaS) market report analyzes the market on the basis of global economic situations, regional geopolitics, import-export scenarios, trade duties, market developments, organic and inorganic strategies, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, government policies, new capacity addition, technological advancements, R&D investments, and new market entry, replacement rates, penetration rates, installed base/fleet size, global and regional production capacity, among others.

RationalStat offers market analysis and consulting studies on the basis of dedicated and robust desk/secondary research supported by a strong in-house data repository. In addition, the research leverages data based on the real-time insights gathered from primary interviews. Market estimations and insights are based on primary research (covering more than 240 entities) and secondary research by leveraging international benchmarking.

The global data warehouse as a service (DWaaS) market report also covers value chain and supply chain analysis that provides in-depth information about the value chain margins and the role of various stakeholders across the value chain. Market dynamics provided in the market study include market drivers, restraints/challenges, trends, and their impact on the market throughout the analysis period.

In the competition analysis section, the global data warehouse as a service (DWaaS) market provides a detailed competition benchmarking analysis based on the market share of the leading companies/ brands/producers/suppliers, a market structure overview with detailed company profiles of more than 25 players with their financials, product/service offerings, major developments, business models, etc. This enables, clients and report buyers to make strong, precise, and timely decisions.

Macroeconomic Scenario and the Impact of COVID-19 on Regional Economic Sentiment

In the latest RationalStat analysis, geopolitical conflicts and inflation are the cited economic risks, while concerns about the volatility across energy sectors prevail in Europe and other parts of the world. Some of the potential risks to the economic growth in the leading regions, including Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and other developing regions, are inflation, volatile energy prices, supply chain disruptions, geopolitical instability, labor shortages, rising interest rates, and COVID-19 pandemic.

The global economy experienced heavy headwinds, throughout 2019-2021, as some countries witnessed subdued growth, while other countries continued to grapple with economic slowdowns. The COVID-19 pandemic has levied undue pressure across the majority of industries globally and has caused a major economic crisis in the US, India, Italy, the UK, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and many others. Besides, the exit of the UK from the European Union earlier in 2020 and the Russo-Ukraine war in 2022 exacerbated the ever-heightened global uncertainty.

In addition to this, the global economic growth slowed in 2022 to 3.3%, weaker than expected at the end of 2021, mainly weighed down by Russia’s war in Ukraine and the associated cost-of-living crisis in many countries. However, improvement in economic activities during the forecast period is expected. Growth is projected to remain at lower rates in 2023 and 2024, at 2.6% and 2.9% respectively.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global data warehouse as a service (DWaaS) market include,

In May 2022, Dell entered into a strategic partnership with Snowflake Inc to ease access to on-premises data. The partnership will help Snowflake Data Cloud’s tool to on-premises object storage.

In May 2021, WPP announced a partnership with Microsoft to creatively transform content production with the launch of cloud studio.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global data warehouse as a service (DWaaS) market growth include Amazon Inc, IBM Corp, Microsoft Corp, Google LLC, Oracle Systems Corp., SAP SE, Snowflake Computing Inc., Microfocus International Plc, Teradata Corp, Cloudera Inc., Pivotal Software Inc., Yellowbrick Data Inc., Veeva Systems Inc., Actian Corp., Marklogic Corp., Netavis Software, and Accur8 Software Solutions LLC among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global data warehouse as a service (DWaaS) market based on type, application, vertical, deployment mode, organization size and region

Global Data Warehouse as a Service (DWaaS) Market Value (US$ Million) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Enterprise DWaaS Operational Data Storage

Global Data Warehouse as a Service (DWaaS) Market Value (US$ Million) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Business Intelligence Customer Analytics Data Modernization Operational Analytics Predictive Analytics

Global Data Warehouse as a Service (DWaaS) Market Value (US$ Million) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Vertical BFSI Energy and utilities Government and public sector Healthcare and life sciences IT and ITeS Manufacturing Media and Entertainment Retail and consumer goods Others (Telecommunications, etc.)

Global Data Warehouse as a Service (DWaaS) Market Value (US$ Million) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Deployment Mode Public Cloud Private Cloud

Global Data Warehouse as a Service (DWaaS) Market Value (US$ Million) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Organization Size Large Enterprises SMEs

Global Data Warehouse as a Service (DWaaS) Market Value (US$ Million) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Data Warehouse as a Service (DWaaS) Market US Canada Latin America Data Warehouse as a Service (DWaaS) Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Data Warehouse as a Service (DWaaS) Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Data Warehouse as a Service (DWaaS) Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Data Warehouse as a Service (DWaaS) Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Data Warehouse as a Service (DWaaS) Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Leading Companies and Market Players Amazon Inc IBM Corp Microsoft Corp Google LLC Oracle Systems Corp. SAP SE Snowflake Computing Inc. Microfocus International Plc Teradata Corp Cloudera Inc. Pivotal Software Inc. Yellowbrick Data Inc. Veeva Systems Inc. Actian Corp. Marklogic Corp. Netavis Software Accur8 Software Solutions LLC



Key Questions Answered in the Data Warehouse as a Service (DWaaS) Report:

What will be the market value of the global data warehouse as a service (DWaaS) market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global data warehouse as a service (DWaaS) market?

What are the market drivers of the global data warehouse as a service (DWaaS) market?

What are the key trends in the global data warehouse as a service (DWaaS) market?

Which is the leading region in the global data warehouse as a service (DWaaS) market?

What are the major companies operating in the global data warehouse as a service (DWaaS) market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global data warehouse as a service (DWaaS) market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

