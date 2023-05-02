Automations are core to the new data.world DataOps application – designed to increase confident data use by closing the communications gap between data engineers and data consumers

AUSTIN, Texas, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — data.world , the data catalog platform, today announced the acquisition of the Mighty Canary technology and its incorporation into a new DataOps application. The application uses automations to surface contextual insights and real-time data quality updates directly to the BI, communications, and collaboration tools that data consumers use. The DataOps application provides a seamless way for data teams to update data consumers on the health of their data, communicate important information, and receive feedback – increasing the use of high-quality data.

Data teams spend as much as 30% of their time answering questions about the status and quality of data and reports. The new automations streamline these communications and help companies make data-driven decisions confidently. Important context and real-time updates can be surfaced from the data catalog and orchestrations tools, like dbt, Matillion, and Airflow, directly to the applications being used to make data-driven decisions. The flexibility of data.world’s cloud-native platform means context and notifications can be sent to nearly any application, including Slack, Tableau, PowerBI, Looker, ThoughtSpot, Salesforce, and more.

“Data-driven decision making is a team sport. Like software development, there should be an ongoing feedback loop between the builders of data applications and the users of those applications,” said Bryon Jacob, CTO of data.world. “data.world provides a single place to collaborate, communicate, and share important metadata on increasingly complex data pipelines and data-driven applications. We are the glue that gets data to work.”

The new capabilities leverage monitoring agents called BB Bots to send notification automations, called Hoots, in real-time. The Hoots surface critical communications directly within the applications that the data consumers are using. Once a Hoot is defined, all of the data and reports affected by the update are automatically flagged. The result is a seamless way to communicate important DataOps information without the burden of sending disparate messages and answering, and re-answering, ad hoc questions.

The Hoots automatically surface a wealth of important information, including:

Metric definitions

Data quality updates, including pipeline health and freshness

Report lifecycle status

Analytics on the reports, including usage and ownership

Business glossary definitions

Related policy and PII information

“Mighty Canary has created a breakthrough product that connects data engineering teams directly with the intended users of that data in a seamless workflow. This accelerates the adoption of data-driven culture by making data fully operational and trustworthy. Now, as part of data.world, the rich context in the data catalog is also immediately available in this powerful application. The two solutions are perfect complements for companies determined to make their knowledge into a superpower,” said Mike Maples Jr., Mighty Canary investor and co-founding partner of Floodgate.

Prior to this announcement, data.world was recognized by Forrester as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Data Catalogs For DataOps, Q2 2022 . These capabilities form the core of the new DataOps Application in addition to BB Bots and Hoots.

“data.world successfully navigates the space between data engineers, stewards, and analytic professionals. Its product vision and planned enhancements stand out and evolve through relationships with digital natives and data startups, keeping one foot in innovation and the other in pragmatic requirements for the current offering,” according to The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Data Catalogs For DataOps, Q2 2022.

The new data.world DataOps application will be available free of charge to any data.world user at the standard tier and above. Customers and prospects can schedule a demonstration with our team to see it in action.

To learn more about data.world’s DataOps capabilities:

Join us on May 16 at the data.world digital event to see a live demonstration of BB Bot, Hoots, and data lineage

at the data.world digital event to see a live demonstration of BB Bot, Hoots, and data lineage Read this blog on why an enterprise data catalog is the key to DataOps

Meet us at Gartner Data & Analytics London from May 22-24, 2023 to see the latest DataOps and AI capabilities from data.world.

About data.world

data.world is the data catalog platform. Its cloud-native SaaS (software-as-a-service) platform combines a consumer-grade user experience with a powerful knowledge graph to deliver enhanced data discovery, agile data governance, and actionable insights. data.world is a Certified B Corporation and public benefit corporation and home to the world’s largest collaborative open data community with more than two million members, including ninety percent of the Fortune 500. Our company has sixty-two patents and has been named one of Austin’s Best Places to Work seven years in a row. Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook , or join us .

