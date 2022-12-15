AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — data.world , the enterprise data catalog for the modern data stack, today announced it has partnered with Databricks , the lakehouse company, to offer greater visibility and understanding of data across the Databricks Lakehouse Platform and other data sources through an integration with Databricks Unity Catalog, the platform’s unified governance solution. The integration expands on an existing technology partnership that enables Databricks customers to use data.world’s native virtualization capabilities to discover, explore, and experiment on data wherever it lives.

data.world combines a consumer-grade user experience with a powerful knowledge graph architecture for enhanced data discovery, agile data governance, and actionable insights. With data.world, organizations can increase data access, productivity, and the accuracy of data analysis, ensuring that data becomes knowledge that is easily shared throughout the organization for improved decision-making.

The Databricks Lakehouse Platform helps organizations accelerate innovation by unifying data teams with an open, scalable platform for all of their data-driven use cases. From streaming analytics and AI to business intelligence (BI), Databricks provides a modern lakehouse architecture that unifies data engineering, data science, machine learning, and analytics within a single collaborative platform.

data.world’s integration creates a semantic layer over the Databricks Unity Catalog, making it easier for data producers, consumers, and governance teams to understand and trust their lakehouse assets, so that everyone gets consistent and valuable results from their data science work. Users can also benefit from data.world’s knowledge graph which can automatically identify relationships between similar and duplicate datasets and create connections that help data engineering teams more efficiently consolidate and organize data.

“We know data scientists continue to spend 80% of their time wrangling data, and 97% of surveyed data engineers are frustrated with their current role, in part due to a growing volume of ‘unreasonable’ data requests,” said Lofan Leung, head of technology alliances at data.world. “Many of these challenges can be mitigated by getting improved visibility and understanding of all the data that’s available for analysis and data science. Our integration with Databricks addresses these challenges by making it easier to find, access, and experiment on data assets in the lakehouse and beyond.”

“Our customers are seeking pathways to seamlessly discover data on the Databricks Lakehouse Platform to power productivity and innovation,” said Ariel Amster, Director of Strategic Technology Partners at Databricks. “data.world’s unique knowledge-graph-based data catalog provides our shared users the ability to create and associate relationships across all data sources in their lakehouse. Through its integration with Unity Catalog, data.world enables enterprises to discover new insights, identify the most relevant information for their businesses, and make data-backed decisions with confidence.”

