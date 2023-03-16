New partnership extends data.world’s integration to dbt Cloud to surface metadata about data assets and transformations

AUSTIN, Texas, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — data.world , the enterprise data catalog for the modern data stack, today announced that it is partnering with dbt Labs, the pioneer in analytics engineering, to deliver deeper visibility into transformation and greater discoverability into data assets built with dbt. The new partnership builds on data.world’s existing integration with dbt Core, dbt’s open source transformation tool, to include dbt Cloud. Now dbt Cloud users have the ability to gain powerful insights through data.world’s knowledge graph.

data.world and dbt Cloud customers can now leverage metadata about models, snapshots, projects, seeds, sources, and tests from the dbt Cloud. Users can see the relationships between views and referenced database tables or columns and between dbt resources and upstream or downstream resources.

“For analytics engineers, simply knowing what’s happening in their analytics stack isn’t enough. They also need to understand the why, where, and who,” said Nikhil Kothari, Head of Technology Partnerships at dbt Labs. “data.world’s comprehensive metadata collection, discovery, and lineage capabilities help customers answer these time-sensitive and critical questions about their data.”

The new integration enables data.world and dbt Cloud users to:

Conduct in-depth impact analyses on the lineage of reports and applications via data.world Eureka Explorer™ , letting users correlate additional relationships from the original data sources to the newly transformed data.

on the lineage of reports and applications via data.world , letting users correlate additional relationships from the original data sources to the newly transformed data. Identify related data by using data.world’s knowledge graph to analyze data that has undergone similar transformations.

by using data.world’s knowledge graph to analyze data that has undergone similar transformations. Agile data governance from data.world now includes contextual metadata from dbt Cloud, enabling everyone to find the data and analysis they need to find insights.

“Fast access to trusted data is critical for business decision-making, especially where data volumes are increasing faster than our ability to govern and understand the data,” said Lofan Leung, Head of Technology Alliances at data.world. “We’re excited to partner with dbt Labs to help our customers uncover new details about their data and reduce any bottlenecks in their data pipelines.”

Attendees of Gartner Data & Analytics Summit in Orlando on March 20-22 are welcome to visit data.world at booth 543 to view a demo of this new technical integration or sign up to schedule a meeting at the show .

About data.world

data.world is an enterprise data catalog for the modern data stack. Its cloud-native SaaS (software-as-a-service) platform combines a consumer-grade user experience with a powerful knowledge graph to deliver enhanced data discovery, agile data governance, and actionable insights. data.world is a Certified B Corporation and public benefit corporation and home to the world’s largest collaborative open data community with more than two million members, including ninety percent of the Fortune 500. Our company has 62 patents and has been named one of Austin’s Best Places to Work seven years in a row. Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook , or join us .

Press Contact:

Marykate Cary Mattiello

mmattiello@groupgordon.com