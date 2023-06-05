DPM Bolsters Existing Capabilities within Leading Fintech Enhanced File Transfer/Managed File Transfer (EFT/MFT) Solution

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via IBN — Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS) (“Data443” or the “Company”), a data security and privacy software company for “All Things Data Security,” today announces the addition of antivirus and ransomware protection to its Enhanced File Transfer/Managed File Transfer (EFT/MFT) solution, Data Placement Manager (DPM). These additions are powered by the Company’s Ransomware Recovery Manager (RRM), named “Best for Inexpensive Protection” and “Best for Kiosks” by PC Mag (PC Magazine Selects Data443’s Ransomware Recovery Manager as One of the Best Ransomware Protections for 2023 – InvestorWire (IW)).

Today’s announcement follows a recent flurry of customer renewals and additional contract wins for the company’s EFT/MFT solution from long-time clients within the fintech sector. Data443’s DPM securely processes thousands of sensitive data files on an hourly basis for its clients across the globe, with clients experiencing as much as 99.999% uptime.

“Sensitive data interchange between organizations continues to grow in volume and sensitivity,” said Jason Remillard, Data443’s CEO and founder, “creating a more dangerous risk environment. Cybercriminals relentlessly identify an organization’s active software stack and exploit undisclosed vulnerabilities immediately. What’s worse, when vulnerabilities become public knowledge, many organizations lag in making the necessary updates and fixes. That’s why we believe organizations should always plan for the ‘when it happens’ event for protection and recovery.”

Remillard continued: “We are proud to be entrusted with the highly regulated data of our customers, especially given the current climate of ongoing data breach news. Our strength in EFT/MFT with some of the world’s largest fintech enterprises positions Data443 to continue growing relationships in fintech and beyond as more enterprises leverage the public cloud for scale, cost savings and disaster recovery.”

Today’s announcement follows Data443’s recent definitive agreement to acquire select assets from Cyren Ltd. (“Cyren”). That transaction greatly expands the company’s data security and protection capabilities and augments its cyber threat intelligence (CTI) services, solidifying its position as a market leader in the data security and privacy industry.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTC: ATDS) provides software and services to enable secure data across devices and databases, at rest and in flight/in transit, locally, on a network or in the cloud. We are All Things Data Security™. With over 10,000 customers in over 100 countries, Data443 provides a modern approach to data governance and security by identifying and protecting all sensitive data regardless of location, platform or format. Our framework helps customers prioritize risk, identify security gaps and implement effective data protection and privacy management strategies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by use of terms such as “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “will,” “should,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursuant,” “target,” “continue” or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. Statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding Data443’s plans, objectives, future opportunities for Data443’s services, future financial performance and operating results, and any other statements regarding Data443’s future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance, or regarding the anticipated consummation of any transaction, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are difficult to predict or are beyond Data443’s control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. They may relate to the outcome of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; inability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business with, key customers; difficulty with growth and integration of acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; anti-takeover measures in the Company’s charter documents; and the uncertainties created by global health issues, such as the ongoing outbreak of COVID, and political unrest and conflict, such as the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. These and other important risk factors are described more fully in the Company’s reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“the SEC”), including in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on Feb. 24, 2023, and subsequent filings with the SEC. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Data443 undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

“DATA443” is a registered trademark of Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this press release are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, trademarks and brands does not imply endorsement.

