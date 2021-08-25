DATA443 EXPANDS LEADERSHIP IN DATA PROTECTION WITH ENGAGEMENT BY ONE OF THE LARGEST DOMESTIC WHOLESALE ELECTRIC ENERGY SUPPLIERS

New multi–year deal will provide retention management, e–discovery, and data migration capabilities for heavily regulated industry leader

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443” or the “Company”) (OTCPK: ATDS), a leading data security and privacy software company, today announced that its privacy and data discovery platforms continue to provide market leadership, evidenced by the engagement time by one of the largest domestic wholesale electric energy providers. This new engagement is yet another victory for Data443 in a recent string of similar agreements, expanding the Company’s revenue base and adding to the bottom line.

Jason Remillard, Founder and CEO of Data443, commented, “This multi-year agreement once again continues to solidify our foothold in critical industries such as energy, government, and financial services. In addition to delivering our unmatched retention management and classification protocols, this industry leader will benefit from significantly more efficient, cost-effective, and timely data migrations. Our analysis, based on the hundreds of regular engagements and documents within this organization, should reduce their data footprint by close to 50% overall, with commensurate risk factors as well.”

“Data modeling, migration staging, and simply just knowing ‘what is where’ is a business imperative. New legislative imperatives such as the new directives from the White House and CISA are driving more aggressive and urgent activities from all constituents in the energy sector. Our rapid to deploy, rapid to value approach is a significant factor for getting a win in these competitions,” concluded Mr. Remillard.

Data443’s Data Identification Manager is available in an on premises appliance form factor, in a SaaS-hosted offering from Data443’s Private cloud facilities and as a public cloud-hosted offering in Microsoft Azure, Amazon AWS, and Google’s GCP. The product integrates with other Data443 offerings such as Access Control Manager, Sensitive Content Manager, and Data Archive Manager.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. ( OTCPK: ATDS ), is an industry leader in All Things Data Security™, providing software and services to enable secure data across local devices, network, cloud, and databases, at rest and in flight. Its suite of products and services is highlighted by:

(i) Data443® Ransomware Recovery Manager™, built for the modern enterprise, its capabilities are designed to recover a workstation immediately upon infection to the last known business-operable state, without any end user or IT Administrator efforts;

(ii) Data Identification Manager™ (previously marketed as ClassiDocs™ and FileFacets®), the Company’s award-winning data classification and governance technology, which supports CCPA, LGPD and GDPR compliance in a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data within corporate networks, servers, content management systems, email, desktops and laptops;

(iii) Data Archive Manager™ (previously marketed as ArcMail®), a leading provider of simple, secure and cost-effective enterprise data retention management, archiving and management solutions;

(iv) Sensitive Content Manager™ (ARALOC™), a market leading secure, cloud-based platform for the management, protection and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices, which protects an organization’s confidential content and intellectual property assets from leakage — malicious or accidental — without impacting collaboration between all stakeholders;

(v) Data Placement Manager™ (previously marketed as DATAEXPRESS®), the leading data transport, transformation and delivery product trusted by leading financial organizations worldwide;

(vi) Access Control Manager™ (previously marketed as Resilient Access™), enables fine-grained access controls across myriad platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms like Salesforce, Box.Net, Google G Suite, Microsoft OneDrive and others;

(vii) Data Identification Manager ™ (previously marketed as ClassiDocs™) for Blockchain, provides an active implementation for the Ripple XRP that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks;

(viii) Data443 ® Global Privacy Manager ™, the privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform which is integrated with Data Identification Manager to do the delivery portions of GDPR and CCPA as well as process Data Privacy Access Requests – removal request – with inventory enables the full lifecycle of Data Privacy Access Requests, Remediation, Monitoring and Reporting;

(ix) IntellyWP , a leading purveyor of user experience enhancement products for webmasters for the world’s largest content management platform, WordPress;

(x) Data443 ® Chat History Scanner , which scans chat messages for Compliance, Security, PII, PI, PCI & custom keywords; and

(xi) GDPR Framework , The CCPA Framework and LGPD Framework WordPress plugins , with over 30,000 active site owners combined, enables organizations of all sizes to comply with European, California and Brazilian privacy rules and regulations.

For more information, please visit http://www.data443.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursuant,” “target,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding Data443’s plans, objectives, future opportunities for Data443’s services, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding Data443’s future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond Data443’s control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and include, without limitation, results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business with, key customers; difficulty with growth and integration of acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; anti-takeover measures in our charter documents; and, the uncertainties created by the ongoing outbreak of a respiratory illness caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus that was recently named by the World Health Organization as COVID-19. These and other important risk factors are described more fully in our reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“the SEC”), including under (i) “Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors”, in our Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with the SEC on January 11, 2019 and amended on April 24, 2019; (ii) “Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors”, in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 23, 2021; and, (iii) subsequent filings. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

The Data443™ logo, ClassiDocs™ logo, ARALOC™ logo, ARCMAIL®, DATAEXPRESS® and FILEFACETS® are all registered trademarks of Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, trademarks and brands does not imply endorsement.

All other trademarks cited herein are the property of their respective owners.

For Further Information:

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/data443Risk

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/data443/

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data443-risk-mitigation-inc/

Signup for our Investor Newsletter: https://www.data443.com/investor-relations/

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante

[email protected]

919.858.6542