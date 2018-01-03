DATABOSS Sub of TGI Solar Group Expansion Plan to Focus on Blockchain Tech for Crypto Markets

EWING, NJ, Jan. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. (OTC Markets: TSPG) (“TGI”), a diversified technology company, today announced that its subsidiary DATABOSS INTERNATIONAL CORP (“DATABOSS”) is expanding its operations. Management of DATABOSS is currently in India establishing an office in Mumbai, to service existing and future clients. In addition DATABOSS has initiated development of a suite of cyber security tools (“TIME MACHINE”) that empowers companies and individuals to take control of their own online data, crypto wallet, including software and systems needed to keep information secure. The value of the cryptocurrency market has climbed exponentially in 2017 and we believe the growth will likely continue. As this market continues to grow and evolve, we, as a provider of services, will ride the wave of change and progress.

We believe that traditional institutions, countries and banks will experiment with blockchain tech implementations and collaboration. DATABOSS TIME MACHINE smart contract open ecosystem will provide these users and small businesses access to secure global trade by using cryptocurrency for payment.

TIME MACHINE is developing as a decentralized platform that enables secure fast and transparent exchange and usage on behalf of product and this product can generate global business

In addition to developing TIME MACHINE, DATABOSS is working on tools to allow cryptocurrency to power a universal loyalty community, with easily launched customer loyalty programs using an open Blockchain based program.

About DATABOSS: DATABOSS (http://databosscorp.com) offers development and consulting services that address IT requirements like architecture and development of enterprise business systems, enterprise performance monitoring, business intelligence and enterprise application integration. DATABOSS addresses the enterprise-wide end-to-end needs of organizations with its comprehensive range of solutions and services for large-scale ERP applications, sophisticated Database requirements, Business Intelligence (BI) and Agile SOA implementation; that includes Enterprise Applications (EA), Business Process Management (BPM), Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) and Governance. DATABOSS provides services to its Fortune 100 and medium sized clients in varied verticals spanning from Healthcare to Financials. Data Boss Technologies, Microsoft Technologies, cutting edge Mobile technologies including iPhone, Android and Windows platforms, Fusion Middleware and core Database Technology based on Oracle Applications.

About TGI Solar: TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. is a diversified holding company. TGI’s strategy is to acquire innovative and patented technologies, components, processes, designs and methods with commercial value that will give competitive market advantage and generate shareholder value.

