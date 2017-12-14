DATABOSS, Sub of TGI Solar Group, Signs MOU With Raw Food Central, LLC for Digital Marketing & New App Development

EWING, NJ, Dec. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. (OTC Markets: TSPG) (“TGI”), a diversified technology company, today announced that, through its subsidiary DATABOSS INTERNATIONAL CORP (“DATABOSS”), it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Raw Food Central, LLC. (“RFC”), (https://rawfoodcentral.com) for digital marketing and to develop a Mobile App for the ease of use for consumers. Raw Food Central is in the process of developing new product lines and online sales are an important element of their overall marketing strategy.

“There are many reasons why a person would want to switch to a raw plant based diet; some of them being for better health, to reverse a health related issue, to lose weight, for animal ethics, to save our planet, and some even do it just because it makes common sense,” stated Josh Griffing, Managing Partner of Raw Food Central. “The products DATABOSS is developing for us will allow us to do just that; after all, our mission is to make the world healthier one meal at the time.”

About RAW FOOD CENTRAL: Raw Food Central’s mission is to make the world healthier one meal at the time. Raw Food Central delivers healthy, clean and satisfying foods. Raw Food Central believes the best diet is the one that makes you the healthiest and happiest.

About DATABOSS: DATABOSS (http://databosscorp.com) offers development and consulting services that address IT requirements like architecture and development of enterprise business systems, enterprise performance monitoring, business intelligence and enterprise application integration. DATABOSS addresses the enterprise-wide end-to-end needs of organizations with its comprehensive range of solutions and services for large-scale ERP applications, sophisticated Database requirements, Business Intelligence (BI) and Agile SOA implementation; that includes Enterprise Applications (EA), Business Process Management (BPM), Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) and Governance. DATABOSS provides services to its Fortune 100 and medium sized clients in varied verticals spanning from Healthcare to Financials. Data Boss Technologies, Microsoft Technologies, cutting edge Mobile technologies including iPhone, Android and Windows platforms, Fusion Middleware and core Database Technology based on Oracle Applications.

In related news, TGI recently signed an agreement with FINEX (a Ukraine insurance company) to develop a line of insurance products for TGI, to include comprehensive policies for future car owners, extended warranties, roadside assistance and battery replacement. TGI will be able to utilize FINEX office space and back office, accounting and legal for operations conducted in Ukraine.

For more information please see www.otcMarkets.com under ticker symbol “TSPG”, and visit our Facebook page http://www.facebook.com/tgisolarpower.

About TGI Solar: TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. is a diversified holding company. TGI’s strategy is to acquire innovative and patented technologies, components, processes, designs and methods with commercial value that will give competitive market advantage and generate shareholder value.

Safe Harbor Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1965: Those statements contained herein which are not historical are forward-looking statements, and as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual operating results to materially differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, certain delays that are beyond the company’s control, with respect to market acceptance of new technologies, or product delays in the testing and evaluation of products, and other risks, as detailed in the company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.