Datacap adds EMV Support for Verifone Engage Terminals

Datacap has completed US EMV level 3 certifications with First Data/Fiserv, TSYS, FIS/Worldpay and Moneris to add support for Verifone’s Engage line of terminals.

Verifone P200 (L), Verifone P400 (M), and Verifone M400 (R)

Chalfont, PA, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Datacap Systems Inc., leading hardware and processor-agnostic integrated payments provider, has completed US EMV level 3 certifications with First Data/Fiserv, TSYS, FIS/Worldpay and Moneris to add support for Verifone’s Engage line of terminals for hundreds of POS packages. Datacap’s Point of Sale integration partners now have plug and play access to the following Verifone Engage terminals.

P200 – Cost-effective PIN pad terminal

P400 – Touchscreen multimedia PIN pad terminal

M400 – multi-lane retail signature capture terminal

The Verifone Engage line of terminals offers the latest in next-gen features, functionality, and commerce capabilities including EMV/MSR, PIN and NFC contactless transactions. These devices join dozens of pre-certified hardware options from leading OEMs via Datacap’s industry-standard payments integration. Datacap solutions provide hundreds of point of sale solutions with the ability to deliver US EMV functionality via an evolving list of devices leveraging a semi-integrated, omnichannel payments platform.

“The addition of Verifone’s Engage line of devices to Datacap’s brick and mortar EMV offering further bolsters the “one-to-many” payments solution for POS providers,” says Justin Zeigler, Dir Product at Datacap Systems. “POS solutions utilizing Datacap’s universal payments integration now have turn-key access to Verifone Engage devices without updates on their side.”

Merchants interested in processing EMV transactions should contact their POS reseller to learn how Datacap payment solutions can help with EMV transaction processing, omnichannel payments and enhanced cardholder security. If your Point of Sale application isn’t yet integrated to Datacap’s omnichannel payments platform, contact us to get started today! https://datacapsystems.com/contact-us/

About Datacap Systems

Datacap Systems celebrates 37 years of successfully designing, manufacturing and marketing innovative integrated payment solutions for any Point of Sale. One simple interface allows Point of Sale developers to keep pace with evolving trends and payment industry standards, so they can spend development dollars on POS innovation rather than integrated payments. Because we sell our products exclusively through authorized POS resellers, merchants receive high-end payment solutions coupled with top-tier installation, service and support. Integrated payment solutions from Datacap are utilized by hundreds of POS applications in an array of vertical markets. Contact us to learn more! https://datacapsystems.com/contact-us/

Attachment

News-Story-image-EngagePR

CONTACT: Justin Zeigler Datacap Systems 215-997-8989 [email protected]