CHICAGO, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DataCapable, a leading provider of advanced outage and threat detection software for utility companies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Howard as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Jason will succeed Pete DiSalvo, who will take on a strategic role on the Board of Directors.

Jason Howard brings a wealth of experience in business transformation and technology leadership to DataCapable. With an impressive track record of driving growth, efficiency, and market expansion across various industries, Jason is well-positioned to lead DataCapable into its next phase of innovation and success.

“I am honored to step into the role of CEO at DataCapable,” said Jason Howard. “I look forward to working closely with our talented team to continue delivering cutting-edge solutions that enhance utility operations and customer satisfaction. Our focus will remain on innovation, customer-centricity, and strategic growth.”

Pete DiSalvo, who has been instrumental in building DataCapable’s strong foundation, will join the Board of Directors. In this role, Pete will continue to provide strategic guidance and support the company’s long-term vision.

“I am excited about this new chapter for DataCapable,” said Pete DiSalvo. “Jason’s expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to advance our mission of transforming utility operations. I look forward to focusing on strategic initiatives and supporting our team in advancing our goals under Jason’s leadership.”

Bill Potter, Executive Chairman of the Board, emphasized the importance of this leadership transition. “Jason’s appointment as CEO marks a significant milestone for DataCapable. His strategic vision and experience will drive our next phase of growth. I am confident that, together, we will achieve even greater success.”

