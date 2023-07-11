This appointment continues to diversify the board and Ms. Kent brings decades of industry expertise and knowledge to continue to bolster Datacubed’s growth.

Jackie Kent, Datacubed Health Board of Directors Datacubed Health announces the addition of Jackie Kent to their board of directors.

New York, New York, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Datacubed Health is thrilled to announce that renowned pharmaceutical development and healthcare technology executive, Jackie Kent, is joining the company’s Board of Directors. Ms. Kent brings over 35 years of experience in pharma and technology, with a proven track record of leadership and innovation in clinical research and accessibility to Clinical Trials.

“We’re beyond excited to welcome Jackie to our board,” said Brett Kleger, CEO of Datacubed Health. “Her unparalleled expertise, passion for innovation, and dedication to diversity and inclusion within clinical trials will be an invaluable asset to our mission of advancing access to healthcare for everyone, everywhere. Jackie’s experience as a change leader, combined with her understanding of the complexities and opportunities in clinical trials, will undoubtedly strengthen our board.”

Jackie Kent’s addition comes as a significant boost to Datacubed Health’s board, which is already filled with a diverse group of leaders in their respective fields. Her appointment is a testament to the board’s commitment to diverse perspectives and patient-centric solutions in clinical studies.

Commenting on her appointment, Jackie Kent said, “I am thrilled to be joining the Datacubed Health board and look forward to contributing to their remarkable journey in transforming how we engage with patients. I am passionate about enhancing clinical trial experiences and accessibility, and I believe that Datacubed Health’s innovative approach aligns perfectly with this vision. Together, we will strive to provide high-quality, inclusive, and innovative solutions that can change the landscape of clinical research.”

Kent’s notable experience includes her extensive time at Eli Lilly, where she held various leadership positions in clinical development over a remarkable 29-year tenure. She has also made significant contributions outside of Eli Lilly, such as serving as the Chief Customer Officer at Medidata Solutions. In this role, she led a customer success organization dedicated to incorporating the valuable insights and perspectives of customers throughout the entire company. Additionally, Kent’s expertise led her to serve on the boards of Circuit Clinical and Curavit while also offering her guidance as a member of the Advisory Boards for Saama Technologies, Trutag, and Florence Healthcare.

Among Kent’s numerous honors are PharmaVoice 100, PM360 Elite Strategist, and HBA Luminary. Her commitment to diversity and inclusion in clinical research is highlighted by her leadership of the Diversity working group for the Society of Clinical Research Sites (SCRS).

Please join Datacubed Health in welcoming Jackie Kent to the Board of Directors, and looking forward to her future contributions to the organization.

About Datacubed Health:

Datacubed Health is a pioneering eClinical technology company built from the ground up by industry veterans who wanted to create a better clinical trial experience for all stakeholders. Our solutions are all infused with neuroeconomic principles designed to be inclusive, drive compliance, and greatly improve retention. We strive to deliver the best experience for you and your patients through ease of use and flexible technology configurable to your needs. Our offerings include a Decentralized Trials Platform, eCOA/ePRO, Patient Engagement, eConsent, Medication Adherence, Televisits, and Geofencing. For more information visit www.datacubed.com

Attachment

Jackie Kent, Datacubed Health Board of Directors

CONTACT: Jillian Tygh Datacubed Health 1 (267) 254-3997 jillian.tygh@datacubed.com