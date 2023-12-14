Continued growth and recognition for Datacubed Health as the year closes out.

King of Prussia, PA, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Datacubed Health, a leading global provider of innovative solutions for patient engagement and data collection in clinical trials, is proud to announce its recognition as a Major Contender in the latest Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCT) PEAK Matrix® by Everest Group.

This designation underscores Datacubed Health’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of digital clinical trials. The PEAK Matrix® is a renowned assessment providing comparative evaluations of providers, locations, and solutions within various market segments. This recognition is based on an unbiased evaluation of factors such as vision, capabilities/functionality, talent availability, market success/impact, and cost.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Everest Group as a Major Contender in the DCT PEAK Matrix®. This acknowledgment is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication to advancing access to clinical trials for everyone, everywhere,” said Brett Kleger, CEO of Datacubed Health. “Our focus remains on leveraging cutting-edge technology to improve retention and patient engagement through data collection and content, ultimately accelerating clinical studies.”

“In a post-pandemic world, the clinical trial landscape is unmistakably shifting towards a hybrid model. Sponsors are prioritizing site enablement technologies and seeking seamless integration with existing site technologies. In parallel, DCT providers are focusing on enhancing site and patient centricity, emphasizing real-world evidence generation and prioritizing interoperability, while focusing on client satisfaction and improving cost efficiencies,” said Nisarg Shah, Practice Director at Everest Group.”Datacubed Health offers a comprehensive DCT platform covering eCOA/ePRO, eConsent, TeleVisit, patient monitoring, and patient engagement features. The platform boasts a user-friendly interface with drag-and-drop functionality, along with interactive features designed to enhance patient engagement. Its strengths extend across UI/UX, analytics, and project management capabilities. Their expertise in patient engagement and retention has positioned Datacubed Health as a Major Contender in the Decentralized Clinical Trial Platforms PEAK Matrix Assessment 2023.”

Datacubed Health continues to set the standard for digital solutions in clinical trials, emphasizing user-friendly technology and patient-centric approaches. As the healthcare industry moves towards more digital and decentralized models, Datacubed Health remains at the forefront, driving advancements and supporting the future of clinical research.

Datacubed Health is a pioneering eClinical technology company built from the ground up by industry veterans who wanted to create a better clinical trial experience for all stakeholders. Our solutions are all infused with neuroeconomic principles designed to be inclusive, drive compliance, and greatly improve retention. We strive to deliver the best experience for you and your patients through ease of use and flexible technology configurable to your needs. Our offerings include a Decentralized Trials Platform, eCOA/ePRO, Patient Engagement, eConsent, Medication Adherence, Televisits, and Geofencing. Learn more at www.datacubed.com .

