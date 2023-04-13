Dataiku’s AI Platform Combines With Genpact’s Heritage of Advanced Analytics Expertise To Empower Organizations To Adopt AI at Scale

Dataiku and Genpact Join Forces to Deliver MLOps and Responsible AI Solutions Dataiku’s AI Platform Combines With Genpact’s Heritage of Advanced Analytics Expertise To Empower Organizations To Adopt AI at Scale

New York, NY, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dataiku, the platform for Everyday AI, and Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering outcomes that transform businesses, have announced a strategic alliance to help organizations accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) initiatives to transform their businesses at scale.

Dataiku’s Everyday AI platform, combined with Genpact’s technology-agnostic MLOps and Responsible AI framework, will provide a differentiated solution that addresses major challenges faced by organizations in the implementation of AI, such as data governance, model management, and compliance requirements.

The alliance will enable organizations to define their MLOps and ML engineering strategies, design and develop automated pipelines, and build cutting-edge MLOps processes on Dataiku’s platform paired with the expertise of Genpact’s AI/ML consultants. This will provide reliable, repeatable experiences, enabling users with a faster time-to-market for ML projects. Additionally, the alliance will provide a framework for Responsible AI and will help ensure compliance with changing regulations and guidelines for data.

“Our relationship with Genpact brings immense value to organizations across various verticals by enabling them to build and operationalize their ML solutions with MLOps and Responsible AI,” said Brian Power, Global Vice President, Consulting and Systems Integrator Partners at Dataiku. “Dataiku’s platform, combined with Genpact’s deep expertise and multi-faceted skills, will provide solutions that help organizations transform their businesses and unlock the full potential of AI and ML at scale.”

“Organizations bound for success strategize on the right operating model and process to effectively implement change management in the upstream and downstream digital mindset of a business,” said Sanjay Srivastava, Chief Digital Strategist, Genpact. “No longer is the AI/ML space siloed: It is the glue that bridges the gap between business and technology expertise and fuels business results. Partnering with Dataiku is a strategic move for Genpact that will benefit clients seeking to drive business impact through Responsible AI.”

To learn more about deploying AI at scale with the experts at Genpact and Dataiku, click here.

About Dataiku

Dataiku is the platform for Everyday AI, enabling data experts and domain experts to work together to build AI into their daily operations. Together, they design, develop and deploy new AI capabilities, at all scales and in all industries. Organizations that use Dataiku enable their people to be extraordinary, creating the AI that will power their company into the future.

Founded in 2013, Dataiku has proven its ability to continue to develop its founding vision for Everyday AI, and to execute on its growth. With more than 500 customers and more than 1,000 employees, Dataiku is proud of its rapid growth and 95% retention of Forbes Global 2000 customers. Connect with Dataiku on their blog, Twitter (@dataiku), and on LinkedIn.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm delivering the outcomes that transform our clients’ businesses and shape their future. We’re guided by our real-world experience redesigning and running thousands of processes for hundreds of global companies. Our clients – including many in the Global Fortune 500 – partner with us for our unique ability to combine deep industry and functional expertise, leading talent, and proven methodologies to drive collaborative innovation that turns insights into action and delivers outcomes at scale. We create lasting competitive advantages for our clients and their customers, running digitally enabled operations and applying our Data-Tech-AI services to design, build, and transform their businesses. And we do it all with purpose. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, our 115,000+ team is passionate in its relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

Attachment

Dataiku and Genpact Join Forces to Deliver MLOps and Responsible AI Solutions

CONTACT: Rebecca Shomair Dataiku press@dataiku.com