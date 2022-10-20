Now in its second year, the awards program celebrates extraordinary people in the global data science community who are paving the way for a better future with Everyday AI

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dataiku, the platform for Everyday AI, today announced the winners of its second annual Frontrunner Awards program. Created to celebrate the success of all people who harness the power of data, the awards saw 80 entries submitted from Dataiku customers, partners, nonprofits, academics, and individuals. The category winners and finalists were chosen by a panel of judges composed of Dataiku executives and industry experts.

“This year’s Dataiku Frontrunner Awards saw some excellent entries from those leveraging Dataiku to do everything from systemizing the use of data to building moonshot projects for a better future,” said Florian Douetteau, co-founder and CEO of Dataiku. “Every entry demonstrated Dataiku’s expertise in bridging the gap between business users and data scientists, and our judges had their work cut out for them in selecting among these truly impressive initiatives. We’d like to extend our thanks to all those who submitted entries, and our congratulations to all finalists and winners.”

Category Winners and Finalists of the 2022 Dataiku Frontrunner Awards Data Science for Good

Winner: The Ocean Cleanup – Creating the World’s Largest Beach Cleanup Database to Optimize Positive Impact

Finalists: besea.n – Analyzing News Articles to Further Advocacy Work and Fight Bias and One Acre Fund – Creating a Chatbot With Limited Resources to Forecast Optimal Seeding Time in Sub-Saharan Africa

Responsible AI

Winner: Atlantic Technological University – Research on Application of Machine Learning to Optimize Learning Analytics & Improve Student Retention

Finalist: FPT Software – Analyzing Employee Feedback to Improve Retention, Productivity Rates, and Workplace Satisfaction

Value at Scale

Winner: Australia Post – Leveraging ML-Based Forecasting to Optimize Capacity Planning at Processing Facilities in a Large-Scale Logistics Network

Finalists: ADNOC – Leveraging Analytics to Optimize Cost of Oil Production and A.P. Moller – Maersk – Empowering the Pricing Support Team Through Data Analysis

Special Distinction for Best MLOps Use Case: FLOA – Delivering Automated, Real-Time Credit Scoring at Scale

Partner Acceleration

Winner: Aviva – Machine Learning Approach for Log Analytics by Wipro

Finalists: Eulidia – Enabling a Leading Luxury Group and Its Brands to Gain AI Maturity at Scale and Snow Fox Data – Building a Free Plugin to Efficiently Catalog and View Data Lineage

Moonshot Pioneers

Winner: Unilever – Creating Data-Driven Product Ideas Based Exclusively on Consumer Wants and Needs

Finalists: Schlumberger – Predictive Maintenance to Improve Reliability of Drilling Services and Solvay – Soda Ash Production Cost Real-Time Monitoring

Most Impactful Transformation Story

Winner: AstraZeneca – How Dataiku Is Helping Enable Self-Service AI and Data Analysis Across the Enterprise

Finalists: bp T&S – Re-Imagining Fundamental Analytics in bp Trading & Shipping and ENGIE Global Energy Management & Sales – Empowering Business Units to Scale Their Impact, Easily and Securely

Most Impactful Ikig.ai Story

Winner: ALMA Observatory (on behalf of volunteers) – Fostering Collaboration From All Backgrounds For a Good Cause

Finalists: The Brilliant Club – Using Data to Support Less Advantaged Students to Access and Succeed at Competitive Universities

Excellence in Teaching

Winner: Columbia University – Creating a Data Science Module That Fosters Upskilling and Professional Opportunities for Finance Students

Finalist: Dayananda Sagar University – Developing Management Professionals With Data-Driven Problem Solving and Decision-Making Skills

Excellence in Research

Winner: Akira Insights – Developing a Cutting-Edge ML Model to Forecast Solar Power Production

Finalist: Leidos, Inc. – Staffing Execution Evaluation and Prediction Capability Using Novel Combinations of Statistical and Machine Learning Approaches

Most Extraordinary AI Makers

Winner: Standard Chartered Bank – Learning Together, Faster Through 100 Days of Coding

Finalists: NXP Semiconductors – Finding a Path to Everyday AI and ALMA Observatory (on behalf of volunteers) – Fostering Collaboration From All Backgrounds For a Good Cause

Learn more about the Frontrunner Awards and read all of the 2022 submissions.

About Dataiku

Dataiku is the platform for Everyday AI that allows companies to leverage one central solution to design, deploy, govern, and manage AI and analytics applications. Since its founding in 2013, the company has been the leader in democratizing data and empowering organization-wide collaboration. Today, more than 500 companies worldwide use Dataiku to integrate and streamline their use of data, analytics, and AI, driving diverse use cases from fraud detection and customer churn prevention, to predictive maintenance and supply chain optimization. Stay connected with us on our blog, Twitter (@dataiku) and on LinkedIn.

