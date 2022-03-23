Dataiku Hires Tech Finance Veteran Adam Towns as CFO to Lead Next Phase of Growth

Towns’ appointment comes as the AI leader surpasses $150M in ARR with 60% year-over-year ARR growth

New York, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dataiku, the platform for Everyday AI, today announced the appointment of tech veteran Adam Towns as Chief Financial Officer. Towns, who previously took Mimecast through its successful IPO and oversaw a 15-fold increase in revenue, joins a rapidly scaling company with 60% year-over-year ARR growth, surpassing $150M in ARR.

“The demand will only continue to grow to empower anyone to run successful AI to make better decisions, solve complex problems, and run businesses more efficiently,” said Towns. “This massive market potential, combined with Dataiku’s already outstanding track record, culture, and team, made it an easy decision to come on board.”

Before joining Dataiku, Towns served as the CFO of Sisense, where he led the company’s global finance and business operations team. Before that, he was Senior VP of Strategic Finance and FP&A at Mimecast, managing the company through a successful IPO in 2015 and scaling the company globally from 100 employees and $30M in revenue to nearly 2,000 employees and over $500M in revenue.

Towns will lead Dataiku’s financial strategy and operations focused on scaling its already thriving business. He joins as the company has experienced remarkable momentum over the past year, with highlights including:

A $400M Series E funding round at a $4.6B valuation

Almost doubled headcount, hiring over 400 new employees across the globe. 40 percent of the new hires are women

Opened 11 new offices worldwide, including locations in Raleigh, N.C., Chicago, Ill., Frankfurt, Germany, and Shibuya, Japan

Introduced new and expanded partnerships with cloud industry leaders, launching in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, Amazon Web Services Marketplace, and Google Cloud Marketplace while being recognized by Snowflake as Data Science Partner of the Year

“Adam joins our company at the perfect time as AI breaks into the mainstream and we enter our next phase of growth,” said Florian Douetteau, co-founder and CEO of Dataiku. “His experience guiding a company through a period of hyper global expansion, combined with his passion for data analytics and emerging technologies, gives me tremendous confidence that Dataiku is set up for long-term success as we work together to empower our customers with Everyday AI.”

About Dataiku

Dataiku is the platform for Everyday AI that allows companies to leverage one central solution to design, deploy, govern, and manage AI and analytics applications. Since its founding in 2013, the company has been the leader in democratizing data and empowering organization-wide collaboration. Today, more than 450 companies worldwide use Dataiku to integrate and streamline their use of data, analytics, and AI, driving diverse use cases from fraud detection and customer churn prevention, to predictive maintenance and supply chain optimization. Stay connected with us on our blog, Twitter (@dataiku) and on LinkedIn.

