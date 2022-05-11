Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Dataiku Named in The 2022 Gartner® Market Guides for Multipersona and Engineering Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms

Dataiku Named in The 2022 Gartner® Market Guides for Multipersona and Engineering Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Dataiku Recognized as a Representative Vendor in Both Market Guides

New York, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dataiku, a 2x Leader (2020 and 2021) in the Magic Quadrant™ for Data Science and ML Platforms, today announced that it has been identified as a Representative Vendor by Gartner in both the Market Guide for Multipersona Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms1 and the Market Guide for DSML Engineering Platforms.2

Read why the Magic Quadrant™ for Data Science and ML Platforms was retired and how to access both Gartner Market Guides in the blog “Making Everyday AI a Reality: Dataiku Cited in Gartner 2022 Market Guides” 

“We believe being listed as a Representative Vendor in both Gartner Market Guides — one that focuses on democratization and bringing in non-experts to AI projects and one that focuses on scaling advanced ML and AI projects — reinforces Dataiku’s value: empowering all people in a central place, accelerating the time it takes to deliver AI projects, and governing the lifecycles of all AI projects,” said Florian Douetteau, co-founder and CEO of Dataiku. 

Both analytics leaders and practitioners alike can use this research for analyst-backed insights on the two types of platforms, functionalities that each prioritize, key trends in each market, and more. According to Gartner, “The AI and data science platform market is due to grow to over $10 billion by 2025 at a 21.6% compounded annual growth rate. This growth in the market mirrors the investments made by organizations in data science and ML initiatives, which are largely turning from strategy to execution.” 

You can access both reports, compliments of Dataiku, here.

1Gartner, Inc., Market Guide for Multipersona Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms, Pieter den Hamer, Carlie Idoine, et al. 2 May 2022.

2Market Guide for DSML Engineering Platforms, Afraz Jaffri, Erick Brethenoux, et al. 2 May 2022.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Dataiku 

Dataiku is the platform for Everyday AI that allows companies to leverage one central solution to design, deploy, govern, and manage AI and analytics applications. Since its founding in 2013, the company has been the leader in democratizing data and empowering organization-wide collaboration. Today, more than 450 companies worldwide use Dataiku to integrate and streamline their use of data, analytics, and AI, driving diverse use cases from fraud detection and customer churn prevention, to predictive maintenance and supply chain optimization. Stay connected with us on our blog, Twitter (@dataiku) and on LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Rebecca Shomair
Dataiku
press@dataiku.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.