Dataiku Welcomes Sandrine Bossard as Chief People Officer Seasoned HR Leader to Further Enrich Dataiku’s People-First Approach

Paris, France, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dataiku, the platform for Everyday AI, today announced the appointment of Sandrine Bossard as their new Chief People Officer. This significant appointment underscores Dataiku’s commitment to its employees and values. Bossard will lead innovative HR practices and initiatives, concentrating on enhancing organizational culture, retaining employees, promoting learning and development, and boosting organizational efficiency to support future growth.

Bossard joins Dataiku with extensive experience in the tech and digital industry, including leadership roles at listed international companies like Believe, Ingenico Group, and Experian. At these organizations, she consistently showcased an alignment with culture, market dynamics, and a passion for nurturing talent at times of rapid growth. Her adeptness at executing global HR programs in multicultural settings perfectly complements Dataiku’s global presence.

Krish Venkataraman, President of Dataiku, shares, “At the heart of Dataiku is the people; they are our primary asset and have made a difference every step of the way. Sandrine’s agile and visionary approach to HR embodies Dataiku’s ethos. As we look forward to the next phase of global growth and development, we are confident in Sandrine’s capability not just to drive this growth but to continue placing employee development at the very core of the Dataiku engine. Her experience will undoubtedly amplify our inclusive culture and champion our shared vision.”

In her role at Dataiku, Bossard will focus on aligning and advancing the company’s collective expertise with its ‘Everyday AI, Extraordinary People’ mission. She will be responsible for advancing human resources, notably including initiatives in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives. Based in Paris, Bossard will be an integral part of the company’s Executive Committee and will report directly to Dataiku President, Krish Venkataraman.

“I’m excited to be joining Dataiku, a company that stands out in its innovative approach to the AI and Generative AI market,” shares Bossard. “As Chief People Officer, my mission goes beyond conventional HR functions; it’s about sculpting Dataiku’s strategy, identifying our people’s intrinsic talents, and cultivating capabilities to keep us ahead of the curve. Ensuring Dataiku has the right individuals, in the right roles, at the perfect moment is essential. I am invigorated by the shared ambition we have to craft a future-ready people organization, and I’m committed to guiding Dataiku through the growth challenges of the upcoming decade.”

Bossard’s appointment comes as the company experiences significant momentum, including the launch of its Generative AI enterprise solutions, safety, and tools, such as the recently unveiled LLM Mesh. Additionally, recent key executive leadership hires include Krish Venkataraman as President and JY Pook as SVP and GM of Asia Pacific and Japan. Dataiku’s reputation continues to soar, having been recognized by Fortune, Forbes, and Glassdoor as a top workplace, with specific accolades like Fortune’s Best Workplaces for Millennials 2023, Best Workplaces in New York 2023, and Best Medium Workplaces List 2023.

About Dataiku

Dataiku is the platform for Everyday AI, enabling data experts and domain experts to work together to build data into their daily operations, from advanced analytics to Generative AI. Together, they design, develop, and deploy new AI capabilities at all scales and industries. Organizations that use Dataiku enable their people to be extraordinary, creating the AI that will power their company into the future.

Founded in 2013, Dataiku has proven its ability to continue to develop its founding vision for Everyday AI and to execute on its growth. Boasting over 600 customers, including 200 of the Forbes Global 2000, and a dedicated workforce of over 1,000 employees, Dataiku takes pride in its rapid expansion and pivotal role in empowering enterprises to harness the full potential of data, analytics, AI, and Generative AI.

