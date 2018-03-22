Datametrex AI Provides Update on Negotiations With Lotte

TORONTO, March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Datametrex AI Limited (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) (TSXV:DM) (FSE:D4G) is pleased to announce that the Company is in final stages of negotiations for implementing the Nexalogy based artificial intelligence (“AI”) solution, “Nexa Intelligence”, with Lotte Group (“Lotte”) along with the Company’s partner Comas Co., a sister company of Daewoo Information Systems Co., both of which are owned by the Metanet Company. The initial phase of the project will be with one of the divisions of Lotte, with an option to expand across the organization.

“We are thrilled to share this update. The team at Nexalogy have done a great job positioning their tools to understand and analyze unstructured data in the Korean language, such that we can now offer Lotte and others the benefits of social analysis and discovery. We are pleased with the progress with Lotte and expect strong demand for our AI solutions across many departments,” says Andrew Ryu, CEO & Chairman of the Company.

About Lotte Group

Lotte Group is an international conglomerate consisting of over 90 business units employing 60,000 people engaged in such diverse industries as candy manufacturing, beverages, hotels, fast food, retail, financial services, heavy chemicals, electronics, IT, construction, publishing, and entertainment.

About Datametrex AI Ltd

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to four exciting verticals. Big data, collecting data from retail point of sales environments. Artificial intelligence and machine learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Implementing Blockchain technology for secure data transfers through its joint venture company, Graph Blockchain Limited (www.graphblockchain.com). Industrial scale cryptocurrency mining through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ronin Blockchain Corp. (www.roninblockchain.com).

Additional information on Datametrex is available at: www.datametrex.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the completion of negotiations with Lotte and the potential expansion of Nexa Intelligence across Lotte’s various business divisions. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance or results, since it involves risks and uncertainties. There is no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. Some of the factors on which the forward-looking statements are premised include (but are not limited to) the conclusion of negotiations with Lotte for the implementation of Nexa Intelligence. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume and expressly renounces any obligation to update any forward-looking information, which is only applicable on the date on which it is given.