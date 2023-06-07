DataParser has been developed to leverage Microsoft Graph for Azure Active Directory services. Clients using AD for user filtering can enable security and user management with the new Graph integration.

NEW YORK, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 17a-4 has developed DataParser to work with Microsoft Graph and Azure Active Directory (Azure AD). Azure AD services centralize identity and access management to enable secure and productive access between apps, devices, services, and infrastructure. Microsoft Graph is the gateway to data in Microsoft 365. It forms a network of Microsoft 365 services and features that manage, protect, and extract data to support a wide range of scenarios including Enterprise Mobility + Security services like Azure Active Directory.

DataParser users typically rely on AD filtering to manage regulated user groups. The primary function is to send selected users’ collected data sets to specified archive folders or regional stores. This new enhancement extends that use case to Cloud clients. Microsoft Graph exposes REST APIs and client libraries to access data on Microsoft cloud services. DataParser must be registered in Azure AD before the Microsoft identity platform can authorize it to access data stored in Azure AD or Microsoft 365 tenants.

“There is a wealth of data in Microsoft Graph and the Azure AD support provides more flexibility and security for our cloud clients to deploy DataParser and easily manage user groups.” said Tom Sinistore, VP of Sales at 17a-4.

DataParser supports multiple configurations for more complex environments. Data can be sent to specific archive containers or locations to comply with data regulations.

DataParser is an independent connector solution designed for compliance and eDiscovery. Supported data sources include Zoom, Webex, Microsoft Teams, Slack and more. Data types include chats, texts, meetings, documents, data feeds, collaboration platforms and databases. DataParser supports delivery to any archive or eDiscovery platform including Microsoft 365 Purview, Google Vault, Proofpoint, Mimecast, EV, Archive360, MessageWatcher and others. Users’ chat and collaboration activities are not disrupted by the DataParser’s processes and Compliance officers do not have to make changes to eDiscovery procedures. All ingested data sources are fully indexed and searchable via typical eDiscovery queries in the archive or eDiscovery platform.

DataParser is a modular software solution designed to meet Compliance, Legal, Security and IT requirements. On-premise and cloud plans are available. 17a-4’s Hybrid Suite bundles key services together for Enterprise clients. For more information about the upcoming DataParser releases visit 17a-4.com.

About 17a-4 LLC:

17a-4 is a compliance services and software company with a focus on solutions to meet regulatory and e-discovery needs of institutional clients. Clients leverage 17a-4’s expertise to ensure information infrastructures comply with SEC (Rule 17a-4), FINRA and CFTC (Rule 1.31) regulations. 17a-4 services include Designated Third Party, Books & Records audits, Archive Reviews and assessments of compliant architectures.

17a-4’s DataParser is the leading independent middleware connector solution for messaging compliance. DataParser offers on-premise and hosted cloud plans; deployed globally managing enterprise communication systems. 17a-4’s eDisclaimer is a hyperlinked messaging disclaimer service for compliance with regulatory requirements and legal protection for corporate messaging. PostLog is 17a-4’s service to capture, format and forward the Twitter and YouTube data into any archive. 17a-4’s architecture provides for a single-point in which all e-messaging content may be managed for retention, legal and regulatory holds and e-discovery productions.

17a-4 is based in New York.

