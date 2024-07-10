MIAMI, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Datapro, a leading provider of core banking systems and digital solutions, recently collaborated with Mastercard to expand the integration of Mastercard Cross-Border Services, a solution within the Mastercard Move portfolio of money transfer solutions. The collaboration will provide Datapro’s customers throughout Latin America and the Caribbean with access to fast, transparent, and convenient cross-border payment experiences.

Increasingly, consumers are looking for ways to send money across the globe quickly and securely. In fact, delivery speed, security, receipt confirmation and the ability to use an app are the top factors driving choice of online solutions, according to Mastercard’s latest Borderless Payments Report. To accelerate innovation and respond to consumer needs, Datapro removes the technical barriers to implementation that financial institutions may currently face when adopting new payment solutions.

“We are incredibly excited to collaborate with Mastercard in order to bring new digital payment solutions to customers across the region,” said Ignacio Blanco, CEO of Datapro. “Datapro has a solid track record of success within Latin America and the Caribbean for more than 45 years. This collaboration is a strong testament to Datapro’s ongoing commitment to supporting financial institutions in driving innovation and providing impactful digital solutions to their customers.”

Mastercard Cross-Border Services enables participating financial institutions across the world to offer their customers international payments in more than 60 currencies to over 100 markets covering 90% of the world’s population. As part of the Mastercard Move portfolio, the service offers users flexibility in how funds are received with full transparency and predictability over transaction status and delivery time. End points can include bank accounts, mobile wallets, cards, and cash payout locations.

“As the global economy evolves, people should be able to move money however they want and whenever they want. This requires an enhanced suite of services to ensure funds move quickly, seamlessly, and safely. By connecting Datapro’s platform to Mastercard Cross-Border Services, their customers will have access to seamless cross-border transfers underpinned by the reliability of the Mastercard network”, said Walter Pimenta, Executive Vice President, Commercial Payments and New Flows, Latin America and the Caribbean.

The collaboration will be effective across Latin America and the Caribbean, where Datapro will expedite the integration process for financial institutions with Mastercard’s Cross-Border Services. The collaboration features advanced data integration, business rule management, and API orchestration for financial institutions. This approach provides an agile and streamlined implementation, removing the common hurdles of technical integration and lengthy onboarding processes.

About Datapro Inc.

Datapro is a leader in core banking and digital banking technology, with more than 100 customers in over 20 countries. Our vision is to be recognized as the architects of the banking evolution towards a digital world. We have been helping financial institutions across Latin America, the Caribbean, the US and the EU for the past 45 years to modernize their infrastructure and to deliver innovative digital solutions to their customers. In 2021, Datapro was acquired by Vencora , which is part of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU – TSE).

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA)

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

Mastercard and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated. © 2024 Mastercard. Cross-Border Services (part of the money movement portfolio known as Mastercard Move) may be provided by Mastercard Transaction Services Corp. through its subsidiaries and affiliates. In some jurisdictions services may be provided by subsidiaries or affiliates that hold licenses to engage in money transmission. For a list of those jurisdictions, see b2b.mastercard.com/licenses. Terms and conditions apply.

Services are subject to availability and certain restrictions, and Mastercard reserves the right to change, from time to time, in Mastercard’s sole discretion, the design, operation and functionalities of, and services comprising, the Cross-Border Services. Alternate designs, operations and functionalities of, and services comprising, Cross-Border Services may be available, from time to time, to participants on separate terms outside of what is represented here. The availability, operations and functionalities of, and services comprising, Cross-Border Services may vary by location.

Mastercard makes no representations as to any aspect of the service provided by third parties.​

Mastercard Cross-Border Services is a suite of products offered in the US by Mastercard Transaction Services (US) LLC u/a/n New York Bay Remittance, NMLS ID# 900705, licensed as a Money Transmitter by the New York State Department of Financial Services, or through its licensed subsidiaries.

About Mastercard Move

Mastercard Move provides banks, non-bank financial institutions, direct disbursers, and their customers with a fast, secure money transfer solution, domestically and internationally. The portfolio reaches more than 180 countries and 150+ currencies, with access to over 95% of the world’s banked population.

Mastercard Move enables customers to enhance their money transfer offerings and maximize revenue by giving end users transparency and choice: specifically, by enabling trackable payments, visibility of fees, estimated delivery times and, depending on the market, the option to receive payouts to bank accounts, digital and mobile wallets, card and cash.

The portfolio includes Mastercard Cross-Border Services and Mastercard Send.