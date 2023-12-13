Vendors with validated data streams cut costs, save time, and reduce audit burden by streamlining HEDIS Reporting for Health Plans.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Datavant — the nation’s largest health data retrieval organization that protects, connects, and delivers the world’s health data — announced today that it has earned the Validated Data Stream designation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) through their Data Aggregator Validation program. Since its launch in 2021, 34 organizations have completed the program, but Datavant is the first data logistics organization to achieve this milestone.

The Validated Data Stream designation boosts the value of Datavant’s services. Validated Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR®) data streams undergo a rigorous, end-to-end examination of data quality and integrity and the procedures used to manage and safeguard it. From the initial intake at primary sources to the transmission to end users, it ensures compliance with NCQA processes, system requirements, and data standards. This involves thoroughly examining documentation, data capture, integrity checks, mapping, and workflow resilience.

“We consider this important designation a valuable and mutually advantageous investment in our partnership with health plans,” said Datavant Chief Product Officer Shannon West. “As a recognized Digital Quality Trailblazer, collaborating with NCQA to shape these new standards enabled us to streamline and road-test enhancements to our platform early and verify value to our health plan customers.”

NCQA data validation goes beyond advancing the digital landscape, addressing trust concerns, and unlocking health data value. It removes the need for Primary Source Verification (PSV) in HEDIS reporting. Health plans benefit from the time and cost savings and reduced audit burden by utilizing DAV-validated data, avoiding complex administrative tasks.

“Most interoperability discussions focus on technical challenges, like formats for data exchange,” says NCQA Chief Product Officer Brad Ryan. “Data Aggregator Validation is about something bigger: ensuring people across organizations can trust the data that drives high-quality care and value-based reimbursements.”

About Datavant

Datavant protects, connects, and delivers the world’s health data to power better decisions and advance human health. Datavant is a data logistics company for health care whose products and solutions enable organizations to move and connect data securely. Datavant has a network of networks consisting of thousands of organizations, more than 70,000 hospitals and clinics, 70% of the 100 largest health systems, and an ecosystem of 600+ real-world data partners. To learn more about how Datavant brings data logistics to health care, visit datalogistics.datavant.com . For media inquiries, please contact: pr@datavant.com

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA Accredits and Certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA’s Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA’s website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers, and others make informed health care choices. NCQA can also be found at Twitter @ncqa and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.