DatChat to Offer Metaverse Land Grants in the Habytat

Company To Enact “The Metaverse Homestead Act” Where Participation Is The Only Form Of Payment Accepted For Property

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DatChat, Inc. (“DatChat” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DATS), a secure messaging, metaverse, and social media company, through its SmarterVerse, Inc. subsidiary, today announced it will homestead the Habytat metaverse. The Company will grant land parcels and homes based on its proprietary Dynamic Content NFT technology to qualified applicants.

After achieving a predetermined level of active participation, the property will be deeded to the participant. As recipients of land parcels interact with their property, the more it can continue to grow, improve, and evolve. Additionally, the Habytat metaverse will be based on an advertising-based revenue model and will offer rewards and additional incentives for active participants. Residential parcels for Geniuz City, the first world of The Habytat metaverse, are now open for pre-registration.

“While metaverse technology is revolutionary, we believe that the current business models upon which it operates need to change in order to create widespread adoption,” said DatChat CEO Darin Myman. “This is why I am urging others to take the time to watch our new video presentation on SmarterVerse.com. With the anticipated launch of phase one of the Habytat this November 28th, we believe that our approach of homesteading the metaverse will be an important catalyst for growth and adoption of the metaverse.”

SmarterVerse, Inc., a wholly owned DatChat subsidiary, entered a joint venture with MetaBizz to develop the all-new metaverse. The joint venture is led by Gianfranco Lopane, who is the Head of Business Development at DatChat. Pursuant to the terms of the joint venture, DatChat will own 60 percent of the joint venture and MetaBizz will own 40 percent. Additionally, MetaBizz will contribute over twenty engineers and designers based in both North and South America.

