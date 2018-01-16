Date Set for Second HIHI Acquisition Target to Open at the Holiday Island Shopping Center

HOLIDAY ISLAND, Ark., Jan. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCPink:HIHI) – a development stage company operating in the land development sector of the market – announced today that the 2nd restaurant is set to open next week.

As announced previously, a 5 year lease has been executed with the operators to open “The Island Bistro” at the beginning of the new year. The operator has completely redecorated the fine dining restaurant Italian style, and they are ready to open in the next week, pending final mechanical repairs. This will give the local patrons a choice of restaurants between a Bistro and Mexican cuisine.



This will give Holiday Island Holdings another acquisition target shortly. Combined with the Mexican Restaurant, post acquisition, gross annual rents are estimated to double, and annual returns are estimated in excess of 13% that will be available to Holiday Island Holdings.

The Company’s main goals for 2018 are to finalize a multi-million dollar fund raise and become a significant player in local commercial and residential markets at Holiday Island, Arkansas.

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. will keep both its shareholders and the public completely informed of the entire process as the details continue to develop. Please watch for regular press releases about the Company’s progress. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.holidayislandholdings.com .

About Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCPink:HIHI) :

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. is operating its core business in land development in a continued effort to acquire and further develop income producing commercial and residential real estate located in Holiday Island, Arkansas. The company is in the process of further developing a town poised to become the largest community between Northwest Arkansas Metroplex and Branson, Missouri, and prosper in its participation in the local retail, commercial, and residential markets.

