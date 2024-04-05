FIRST ON FOX — The daughter of New Mexico’s last Republican senator has set a new fundraising record for a GOP Senate candidate in the blue-leaning southwestern state.
Nella Domenici’s campaign announced early Friday that the candidate brought in over $1.25 million from mid-January, when she launched her bid, through the end of last month, which brought to a close the January-March first quarter of 2024 fundraising. Domenici’s campaign cash figures were sha
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Sen Tim Scott, colleagues launch new video series aimed at courting Black voters - April 5, 2024
- Florida bill criminalizing the harassment of working first responders awaiting DeSantis’ signature - April 5, 2024
- Daughter of this blue bastion’s last Republican senator shatters state Republican fundraising record - April 5, 2024